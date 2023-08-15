Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala

The investigation opened a criminal case on the fact of an explosion at a gas station (gas station) “Nafta 24” in Makhachkala. This is reported on site SU IC of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan.

The case was initiated under the article on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life or health of consumers, which negligently caused the death of two or more persons (part 3 of article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

As the investigators established, the fire and the subsequent bang occurred in the building of the car service station around 21:50. As a result, people were injured, nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

A fire in a car service and an explosion at a gas station occurred in Makhachkala on the evening of August 14. According to the latest data, a total of 66 people were injured, ten of them in serious condition.