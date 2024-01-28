In Tyumen, a girl fell into a pit of boiling water, formed as a result of the collapse of asphalt on the sidewalk, and a criminal case was opened. This was reported on January 28 by the press service of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

“On January 28, 2024, as a result of the collapse of the asphalt pavement near a house located on 50 Let VLKSM Street in the city of Tyumen, a 21-year-old girl fell into the resulting pit with boiling water,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

The victim received burns and was hospitalized.

It is noted that a criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code (CC) of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet safety requirements). The progress of the investigation will be reported to the Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

