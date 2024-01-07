In Podolsk near Moscow, a case was opened due to restrictions on the supply of heat to houses

In Podolsk near Moscow, a criminal case was initiated due to the lack of heating in residential buildings and organizations. This was reported by the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (GSU IC RF) for the Moscow region.

According to investigators, on January 4, a breakthrough in heating mains occurred in the city due to improper operation by boiler room employees, as a result of which buildings in the Klimovsk microdistrict were left without heating. It is reported that searches are being carried out in the premises of the boiler room, technical documentation is being confiscated, and management is being interrogated.

Based on the results of a pre-investigation check on this fact, the investigative department for the city of Podolsk of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet security requirements) Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region

In total, 170 houses were left without heating due to the accident. Enterprises from different districts of the Moscow region were involved in eliminating the consequences.

It became known that the owner of the boiler house was involved in the accident in Podolsk

On January 7, the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, asked the Investigative Committee to intervene in the situation with a private boiler house, which caused an emergency with loss of heat supply. So, Vorobiev turned to the Investigative Committee to petition for the transfer of the boiler room to a municipal enterprise for operation.

Vorobiev also reported on the involvement of the owner of a private boiler house in the accident, the circumstances of which are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the vice-governor of the Moscow region, Evgeny Khromushin, said that utility workers hid the scale of the incident from the authorities for a day.

According to preliminary data, there was a power outage and this was followed by a water hammer. But the problem turned out to be that the situation was hidden, it was not brought into our unified heat supply control system for the Moscow region, where we see all incidents and make appropriate decisions Evgeniy KhromushinVice-Governor of the Moscow Region

Khromushin clarified that the government was in the dark for almost a day; feedback was received through social networks and citizens’ complaints.

Bastrykin became interested in residents of the Moscow region left without heat

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin ordered to check all the facts of restrictions on heat supply in the Moscow region. The department's press service recalled that not only Podolsk residents were left without heat. Earlier, Bastrykin ordered a report on the heat situation in Chekhov. In addition, checks on similar facts were organized in Solnechnogorsk, Balashikha, Lobnya and Khimki.

“At the same time, an emergency situation is currently observed in Lyubertsy, Ramensky and Naro-Fominsk regions. The temperature in residential premises does not meet the standards, utility failures are observed, and numerous power outages are recorded,” the Investigative Committee said.

Warmth promised to return for Christmas

Heat was supplied to 45 houses in the Klimovsk microdistrict in Podolsk after the first boiler was launched on Saturday, January 6. At that time, heat supply had not been restored in 128 apartment buildings, home to almost 150 thousand residents. They promised to return the warmth in the middle of the day on Sunday, January 7th.

Related materials:

According to Andrey Vorobyov, by this time the second boiler will be launched, which will approximately double the current capacity of the boiler house and stabilize the parameters. “After this, we will be able to provide heat to the houses of the third stage – we expect this by the middle of the day,” Vorobyov wrote on Telegram.

It was noted that heat supply was restored to 150 power engineers. They installed heat guns and heaters in houses. A local emergency regime was also introduced in Podolsk. This decision was made jointly with the Emergency Situations Commission in order to use additional forces and means to eliminate the problem.

In addition, residents were promised to recalculate their heating costs. Low-income citizens who cannot afford electric heating devices can receive them from the administration.