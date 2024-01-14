In St. Petersburg, in connection with a fire at the warehouse of the Wildberries marketplace, a criminal case was opened for abuse of power. This was reported on January 14 by the press service of the Main Investigation Department of the RF Investigative Committee for the city.

“The investigative department for the Pushkinsky district of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in St. Petersburg, on behalf of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, in connection with the fire in the village of Shushary, opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of power),” says a message published on Telegram.

According to the investigation, unidentified company employees who were responsible for compliance with fire safety rules in the warehouse exceeded their authority. As a result of the violations, a fire occurred, which led to the collapse of the building and the destruction of goods stored in it.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg added that the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

The fire in the warehouse occurred on the morning of January 13 and was assigned the maximum level of complexity. The fire, which started in the department of household chemicals and personal hygiene, was localized to an area of ​​70 thousand square meters. m. There were no deaths, a 22-year-old girl was injured, she was taken to the hospital with acute inhalation poisoning from combustion products.

Izvestia correspondent Maxim Bazhanov said that it has not yet been possible to completely extinguish the fire. He also listed three versions of its occurrence: careless handling of fire, faulty electrical wiring and arson. The journalist emphasized that at the moment the exact reason is unknown.

The Wildberries press service reported that goods placed in the warehouse in Shushary will be hidden from the marketplace display. Buyers will be refunded for lost orders, and sellers will be compensated for damaged or lost items. The company said the damage from the fire is still being determined. It was later reported that employees of the burned warehouse received a message from the company with information about the opening of a new warehouse in a week.