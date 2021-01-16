A criminal case has been opened in the Ryazan region after the murder of Zhanna Sheplyakova, editor-in-chief of the Ryazan.Life news portal.

As reported on website regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the body of the journalist with multiple knife wounds was found in her apartment in Ryazan on Gogol Street late in the evening on January 15.

The suspect in the murder is Sheplyakova’s husband, who had previously confessed to the police.

It is noted that the couple were in the process of divorce. Before the incident, they quarreled over the children, whom the mother refused to let go with the father. After the murder, the man took his two sons and fled to a neighboring region.

Children are temporarily transferred to the care of relatives.