A criminal case was opened in Crimea due to a fight involving fighters from the PMC “Bear”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Crimea detained two instigators of the fight in a cafe in the village of Chernomorskoye. They turned out to be fighters from the private military company (PMC) “Bear”.

After people armed with machine guns beat up visitors in the establishment, a criminal case was opened under the article “Hooliganism.” Those found guilty face imprisonment for up to seven years.

PMC fighters celebrated February 23 and quarreled with vacationers

On February 25, it became clear that a conflict had broken out between the PMC fighters and the vacation company. The “Bears” called their colleagues, after which they began to shoot in the air, all the visitors to the cafe were laid face down on the floor and began to beat their opponents. The emergency footage was published by the Telegram channel “Emergency Simferopol”.

Local resident Anastasia told “Gazeta.ru” that in Chernomorskoye they are “covering up” for the military, since they scare the local residents. According to her, the Bear fighters asked her to delete the video of the fight in the cafe – they wanted to sort it out on their own. However, the girl plans to get them punished.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Anastasia pointed out that this PMC has a bad reputation among Crimeans. According to her, the fighters beat the man to death and tried to hush up the matter. “They scare people. They beat two men near the school at night, two men were just walking, not drunk, they were also beaten and intimidated so that they would withdraw their statement and retract their words,” she said.

Almost simultaneously with this, information appeared that the Medved PMC was connected with the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov. Advisor to the head of the region Oleg Kryuchkov denied these rumors. “It's a lie. The units to which Crimea is related are all known,” he commented and added that the said PMC is subordinated “to a completely different vertical.” Kryuchkov stressed that the position of the Crimean authorities is that all those responsible must be punished according to the law.

The Bear commander responded to the incident

Commander of the PMC “Bear” with the call sign Jedi reacted to the incident. According to him, machine gun shooting and beating of civilians “is a provocation in itself.”

Jedi added that in the context of the possible appearance of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Crimea, “the bears are forced to react to any sneeze.”