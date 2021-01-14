Investigators in Novosibirsk have opened a criminal case against a 22-year-old local woman, whose eight-year-old niece crashed on an ice floe. About it reports Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

It is noted that a criminal case due to the death of a child was brought up on the basis of a crime under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”).

According to the investigation, in the afternoon of January 1, 2021, a Russian woman with her young niece was on the slope of the ski slope of the Korel-Inya complex.

As reported in the department, the Russian woman let go of the plastic ice cube on which the child was, as a result of which the girl collided with the metal support of the cable car while riding. She died on the spot from her injuries.

In the criminal case, investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The investigation of the criminal case continues.

In December, an eight-year-old girl died while skiing on an ice slide in Nizhny Tagil. According to law enforcement officers, on the way to the store with his grandmother, the child asked to go sledding in the yard. While her grandmother was shopping, she fell off a slide while riding and died.