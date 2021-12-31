Tajik mixed style fighter (MMA) Chorshanbe Chorshanbiev was detained at the Dushanbe airport immediately upon arrival from Moscow. It is reported by RIA News…

A law enforcement source said that a criminal case was opened against the athlete under two articles of the Criminal Code of Tajikistan: “Incitement of ethnic racial or religious hatred” and “Public calls for violent change of the constitutional order.” It is noted that he has already been prosecuted.

The star of the pop-MMA tournaments Chorshanbiev violated the traffic rules while driving through the Lefortovo tunnel in Moscow in a Toyota Camry on December 6. The fighter did not show a driver’s license, which is valid on the territory of the Russian Federation. Also, the athlete did not have a CTP policy. On December 30, he was deported from Russia.

Chorshanbiev is known for his fights in the Russian promotions of Hardcore Fighting, Hype Fighting Championship. The duels of these tournaments are popular on YouTube. Chorshanbiev has 417 thousand followers on Instagram.