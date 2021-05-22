A criminal case was opened in Moscow under article hooliganism against figure skating coach Denis Yegorov, who shot a woman in the head with a flare gun. This was reported on May 22 by the TV channel REN TV…

It also became known that law enforcement officers detained Yegorov.

The incident took place the day before. The footage from the security cameras that the incident hit shows a man standing at the entrance with two women, then shoots one of them in the forehead.

The victim was taken to the Botkin hospital. At the moment she is in the Department of Neurosurgery. It is noted that the woman was in intensive care, but currently doctors are conducting rehabilitation therapy.

Police officers find out the circumstances of the incident and conduct an inspection. It is noted that before that Egorov had already been convicted of drunk driving. After the incident on Friday, he wrote a confession.