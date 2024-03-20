A criminal case has been opened into the death of two tourists as a result of an avalanche in the area of ​​the Krasnoarmeysky pass in Kamchatka. The press service of the investigative department of the RF IC for the region reported this on March 21.

It is noted that a criminal case for the provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers, resulting in the death of two or more persons (Part 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), was initiated against the individual entrepreneur who organized the trip and the 32-year-old manager tourist group.

According to the investigation, the suspects provided paid educational services for training and advanced training of instructors-guides and organized a ski training trip of the first category of difficulty.

“The investigative body is currently carrying out investigative and other procedural actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The 32-year-old defendant was detained, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided,” the investigators concluded.

Information that the group was covered by an avalanche in the area of ​​the Krasnoarmeysky pass appeared on March 18. All but two members of the group got out from under the snow on their own.

At the same time, a Mi-8 helicopter flew to the avalanche site. Two service dogs were also involved in the search for tourists. A total of 40 people took part in the search and rescue operation.

The body of the first tourist who died as a result of an avalanche was later discovered. The next day, March 19, the body of the second tourist was discovered.

After this, the Mi-8 board of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered tourists to the city of Elizovo, Kamchatka Territory. Tourists were evacuated from the Semenovsky cordon, located 4 km from the avalanche site. They were transported on snowmobiles, but had to walk part of the way due to the complexity of the terrain and the danger of new avalanches.

According to the head of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, the tourists caught in the avalanche were there without special equipment that could help them. In addition, the governor emphasized that the campaign was carried out in unsuitable weather conditions.