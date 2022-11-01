The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of poisoning five people with natural gas. All victims received outpatient treatment.

The incident took place in a private house in the village of Luzino on the night of October 31. As a result of a gas leak, the couple, their two-year-old son, and two relatives were poisoned. All the injured were hospitalized Omskregion.

The criminal case was initiated under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Provision of services or work that does not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers.” Investigators are interviewing witnesses and establishing who was involved in the installation and maintenance of gas equipment. The prosecutor’s office is also investigating.

According to the latest data, the condition of the victims is assessed as satisfactory. Adults and child were discharged from the hospital and sent for outpatient treatment, clarifies IA City55.

On October 18, in Serpukhov, near Moscow, relatives found the bodies of a man and his friend in the apartment. The cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. A criminal case has been opened on this fact.