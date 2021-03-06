In the Khabarovsk Territory, a criminal case was initiated after 17 wagons with oil derailed from the rails. On Saturday, March 6, the press service writes. Far Eastern Transport Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to him, the descent took place on the night of March 5-6 on the Trout – Far Eastern section of the single-track non-electrified section Volochaevka-2 – Komsomolsk-on-Amur. According to preliminary data, no victims. As a result of the accident, a drip leak of oil products was found in four tanks of the cargo train.

“Prompt measures are being taken to prevent environmental damage. The ecologists of the Far Eastern Railway and the Ekospas Center were sent to the scene. The railroad workers have organized the localization of the spill site (embankment), ”the press service of the Far Eastern Railway pointed out, stressing that there is no threat of a fuel spill.

A criminal case on the fact of the descent of freight train cars was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the safety rules for the operation of railway transport”).

On the eve of the departure of the carriages, the REN TV channel reported. It was noted that 10 of them turned over. Due to the incident, three passenger trains were detained.