In Primorye, a criminal case was opened on the fact of the disappearance of three children on the Arsenyevka River

In Primorsky Krai, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of the disappearance of three children. This is reported by the SU SK for the region in its Telegram-channel.

According to the agency, on the afternoon of June 24, four children aged eight to 12 came to the Arsenyevka River in the Yakovlevsky District to swim. As the investigators found out, one boy began to drown and call his friends for help. They tried to save him, but they were swept away by the current. Clinging to a snag, one child got ashore, called his mother and told about what had happened.

“The whereabouts of the three children are still unknown. On this fact, the investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Primorsky Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.

Search activities are ongoing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is working on the spot. All the circumstances of the incident are established.

In April, it was reported that five children aged 8-13 were missing in Sochi. They went for a walk, but never returned home. During the day, the parents searched for them on their own, and then contacted the police. Later they were found alive, no illegal actions were committed against them.