Investigators have opened a criminal case into cruelty to animals after setting fire to a booth with a dog and her puppies in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, reports Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

Unknown persons set fire to a booth with stray dogs, the animals died. The incident was actively discussed by local residents on social networks, after which the police in the Khabarovsk Territory began to check. At the moment, two teenagers are reported who may be involved in the incident.

A criminal case was initiated under article 245 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Cruelty to animals.”

Earlier in Sochi, a man was detained for stabbing a dog. The animal was taken to the veterinary clinic. It is noted that the injured dog was discovered by the man’s neighbors.