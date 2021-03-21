An Asian maid thought she escaped from a crime she committed five years ago, which is the theft of 30,000 dirhams from her employer’s house, in collusion with another maid, and their success in leaving the country, but she was arrested upon her return to the state, and she was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to Criminal Court, which started its trial.

The victim (Khaleeji) said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he left the country to spend a vacation abroad with his family in 2016, and left his maid with the driver at home, and after three days of his travel, he received a phone call from the driver, informing him that the two maids fled after stealing their passports. When the victim returned, he was surprised that an amount of 30,000 dirhams was stolen. He used to keep it in a leather bag inside his children’s wardrobe, confirming that no one would enter the house or have access to the money location except for others.

He pointed out that they do not have enough money to buy tickets, given that they transfer their monthly salaries to their families, and that they bought tickets from the stolen money.

With the investigation of the defendant who was arrested after her return, she stated that the other defendant was the one who stole the money, after it was found in the children’s wardrobe, and she was the one who booked two travel tickets for them, and left the country together on the same day.





