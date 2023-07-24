Crime details

The family of the murdered child revealed to the local media that Musa died after severe torture, traces of which appeared on his body.

The child’s body was full of bruises, deep stab wounds with knives, and electric shocks.

They mentioned that his stepmother forced him to eat a kilogram of salt while scolding and beating him, which led to his death.

The arrest of the accused

The Anti-Crime Directorate in Baghdad announced, in a brief statement, on Monday, the arrest of what it said was the child killer.

The Directorate said: “The killer of the child Musa Walaa in Al-Khatib area behind anti-crime bars.”

She confirmed, “The details of the crime will be published later.”

Chilling pictures

The pictures of the horrific corpse of the child sparked a wide storm of condemnation and anger among the Iraqis, which was reflected in their comments on social media platforms, which seemed unable, according to many of them, to describe the horror of what the stepmother committed against the child.

Some of them also blamed the victim’s father, astonished that he had not noticed that his child had been previously abused and beaten by his stepmother, which ultimately led to the commission of this heinous crime.

Civil activist and human rights defender Sarah Jassim said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: