Crime details
- The family of the murdered child revealed to the local media that Musa died after severe torture, traces of which appeared on his body.
- The child’s body was full of bruises, deep stab wounds with knives, and electric shocks.
- They mentioned that his stepmother forced him to eat a kilogram of salt while scolding and beating him, which led to his death.
The arrest of the accused
- The Anti-Crime Directorate in Baghdad announced, in a brief statement, on Monday, the arrest of what it said was the child killer.
- The Directorate said: “The killer of the child Musa Walaa in Al-Khatib area behind anti-crime bars.”
- She confirmed, “The details of the crime will be published later.”
Chilling pictures
The pictures of the horrific corpse of the child sparked a wide storm of condemnation and anger among the Iraqis, which was reflected in their comments on social media platforms, which seemed unable, according to many of them, to describe the horror of what the stepmother committed against the child.
Some of them also blamed the victim’s father, astonished that he had not noticed that his child had been previously abused and beaten by his stepmother, which ultimately led to the commission of this heinous crime.
Civil activist and human rights defender Sarah Jassim said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- No words can express the meanness and brutality of the perpetrator of this crime, especially since the perpetrator does not suffer from psychological and mental illnesses, as is evident from the testimonies of the child victim’s family.
- The security services will reveal the details after the completion of the investigations, but in any case, the crime reveals once again the extent of the spread of domestic violence practiced against children in Iraq, which has been repeated in many similar cases.
- It is necessary to increase the penalties for perpetrators of murder and violence against children, and activate the role of the legislative and executive authorities in addressing this phenomenon, by enacting strict laws that protect the rights of children and criminalize those who abuse them.
- The father, in turn, bears responsibility for the occurrence of this crime, as the child has been subjected to violence for a long time, and it is not reasonable that he was not aware of the suffering of the child at the hands of his stepmother.
