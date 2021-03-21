An Asian maid thought that she escaped from a crime she committed about five years ago, which is the theft of 30,000 dirhams from her employer’s house in collusion with another maid, and their success in leaving the country, but she was arrested upon her return to the state and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Criminal Court, which started Her trial.

The “Khaleeji” victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he left countries to spend a vacation abroad with his family in 2016 and left his maid with the driver at home, and after three days of travel he received a phone call from the driver informing him that the two maids fled after stealing their passports, and when the victim returned He was surprised that an amount of 30,000 dirhams was stolen, which he was keeping in a leather bag inside his children’s wardrobe, stressing that no one would enter the house or reach the place of money except for them.

By checking the status of the two fugitive maids, it became clear that they left the country two days after his travel, indicating that they do not have enough money to buy tickets, given that they transfer their monthly salaries to their families and that they bought tickets from the stolen money.

With the investigation of the defendant who was arrested after being assaulted, she stated that the other defendant was the one who stole the money after it was found in the children’s wardrobe, and she was the one who booked two travel tickets for them and left the country together on the same day.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

