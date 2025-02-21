02/21/2025



Updated at 11:24.





With an entire region still shocked by the murder of a shot of the former mayor of Gandía and businessman Arturo Torró, the Civil Guard continues to try to rebuild the facts without arising arrests and with all the hypotheses on the table.

One of them, however, is the one that has gained the most weight with the first investigations: it works with the idea that it was a planned crime – they attacked by surprise and without the possibility of defending themselves- and with an economic mobile, for the problems that the old position of the PP has been dragged for more than a decade. Despite them, he had managed to resume his businesses.

Torró’s last hours are crucial to understand, at least, how everything happened. The victim ate Wednesday at a restaurant in Gandía beach with his wife, who around 10.30 pm found his lifeless body, a few meters from his car, in the shoulder of the A-38 highway. In the inspected vehicle there have been no signs of a hypothetical struggle.

In that period of time, Torró held business meetings about his renewed network of optics at the end of lunch. Around 20 hours he was talking with a friend, called that he would have cut off the puncture in a wheel of his vehicle. No one else spoke with him again.









The highway lacks security cameras At the point where the murder occurred, so researchers will have to draw the itinerary that the victim followed from the images that can rescue in service stations in the area and the tracking of their mobile phone, from the Antennas to which it was connected to the Communications Registry.

These inquiries can help clarify one of the main unknowns: if someone was Following the exEdil’s steps And he had punctured the wheel of his Mercedes to force him to a blind spot.

In parallel, the group of homicides makes a statement to the environment of the deceased. Torró had suffered death threats and painted at his home, which he denounced, but they date back to his stage as mayor, between 2011 and 2015.