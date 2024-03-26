On February 12, the Civil Guard transferred one of those detained for the death of two civil guards to the courts of Barbate (Cádiz). Román Ríos Román Ríos (EFE)

The Civil Guard report that served as the basis for the judge to order the entry into prison of the six detained as alleged crew members of the drug gang that murdered two Civil Guard agents in Barbate (Cádiz) on February 9 detailed a dozens of clues that supposedly incriminated them. At the hearing held in the courts of the Cadiz town three days after the event, and in which it was decided to imprison everyone, the prosecution added one more: in the statement that one of the accused had made before the magistrate hours before. He had assured that he told the pilot: “If you are going to hit it, let me know that I am recording” so that he could hold on and not fall into the sea. However, in their statements, the six crew members denied being on board the 12-meter-long drug boat that caused the tragedy, although they did admit that when the events occurred they were in the port in one of the other five that they had searched for that night. refuge in the port.

More information

During the hearing, to whose video recording EL PAÍS has had access, the prosecutor highlighted that all the detainees had acknowledged that that night they were on board a boat with four outboard motors and that, precisely, that night there was only one of these characteristics in the port, although they assured during interrogations that they saw a second one in which Moroccans were traveling. The representative of the public ministry added that, as reflected in the report of the Civil Guard prepared thanks to the recorded videos of the event, the boat in which the arrested people were was, in addition, the only one that had two antennas – one that served as a radar and another that provided coverage to the crew's mobile phones when they were at sea―, which coincided with the characteristics that, according to the images, the one that caused the death of the agents had.

One of those antennas, the prosecutor stressed during the hearing, was devoid of the white casing that usually protects these devices, which also coincided with the one that was hit by the Civil Guard zodiac. During the interrogations, to which this newspaper has also had access, four of the accused confirmed that their drug boat had two antennas and, in fact, one of them admitted that it was the only one that had these characteristics of the six that were in that night. the port of Barbate.

In her story, the prosecutor details that, after the tragic event, the drug gang was detected heading to the town of Sotogrande, where three of those now imprisoned landed: Jairo José PG, José Antonio GC, alias The Sparks, and David GN. There they were detained, they were going to be picked up by a car on board of which the father and a relative of the first were, who were also arrested. Meanwhile, and thanks to the cameras of the Integrated Exterior Surveillance System (SIVE) and the aerial equipment, the Civil Guard was able to follow the drug boat with the other three crew members for hours until it finally headed to La Hacienda beach, in La Line of Conception, where it was abandoned. Shortly after, the last three crew members, José Israel Á, were arrested. B., Mustafá Ch. and Francisco Javier MP, alias The Goat and Kiko the Crazy. The latter admitted to being the person who was at the controls of the boat at all times, which was confirmed by the rest of the detainees.

The police report highlights that the analysis of the drug boat revealed the presence of “damage on its hull compatible with the impact with another object,” as highlighted by the prosecutor's office in its report to request the provisional detention of the six detainees. Specifically, it detailed that it had damage to both the lower part of the hull and the waterline that, according to the Civil Guard report, were “compatible” with the collision with the zodiac in which the two deceased agents and their passengers were traveling. four companions. This was supposedly corroborated by the remains of red and yellow paint that appeared on the drug boat, colors with which the armed institute's boat was precisely screen printed.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In its report, the public ministry highlighted that the crew of the drug boat carried out a “very dangerous” navigation in the port of Barbate and that they even moved away from the agents' zodiac in order to gain speed before ramming it. For the prosecution, this maneuver was “coordinated and intentional” – and not simply reckless – which had the final objective of colliding head-on with the zodiac of the armed institute and “passing over it” despite being aware that it was a police boat, as revealed by the luminous signs it carried. “The possibility [de las víctimas] to defend himself was null” and the civil guards could not do anything to avoid the attack, added the prosecutor.

At this point, the representative of the public ministry emphasized as an indication that all the crew members knew that the Zodiac was going to be attacked by the detail that none of them fell into the water because they had held on to avoid it during the maneuver. At this point, the prosecutor recalls that El Chispas, in his statement before the judge, assured that he asked the pilot to let him know if he was going to “hit him” so that he could hold on and not fall from the drug boat since he was recording what He went by with his mobile phone. This investigator, who hid behind the fact that he got on the boat only to fix an engine, however denied that the boat was the one that attacked the agents and tried to explain that by the expression “give” he actually referred to “putting the “controls” [acelerar los motores] and not boarding the boat where the agents were traveling. El Chispa insisted that he recorded everything and that those images demonstrated his version.

“He played with the 'gum'

In their statements, the six detainees agreed that while the events were taking place, the drug boat in which they were traveling supposedly remained next to a red buoy located at the mouth of the port and that they never approached the zodiac of the forces. of security – they go so far as to affirm that they remained 600 meters away from it – and that there were five other boats, among them one more with four engines, which is the one that in their version “played with the gummy [zodiac]” from the agents before attacking her. Some of them also stated that they saw the impact and that one of them shouted: “Don't see what a blow they've given the sons of bitches!” The Civil Guard report emphasizes that in reality there was only one with four engines, in which the detainees were traveling, and that that was the one that hit their companions, according to the prosecutor.

In this sense, the public ministry added that, precisely, the power of the drug boat due to the number of engines and the “cutting capacity” of the propellers – which destroyed the bodies of the victims -, the six accused “must have known that it was going “There are going to be consequences for the people” who were in the zodiac, which is why it stands out that they are alleged perpetrators of two murders. For the prosecution, the self-exculpatory statements of the six detainees “are not based on reality, but rather an attempt to avoid the consequences of their actions.” At the end of the hearing, the judge ordered all of them to be placed in provisional prison, where they still remain.

“You don't make me a liar” The hearing on February 12 in which it was decided whether the six detainees accused of the murder of the two civil guards in Barbate (Cádiz) would enter provisional prison recorded tense moments between the judge who was investigating the case at that time and some of the defense lawyers. When two of the lawyers took the floor to request the release of their clients, they argued that they had suffered defenselessness because before taking their statements they had not been able to view the video recordings incorporated into the summary. The response of the magistrate, who rejected any impediment to them consulting the case, was blunt: Judge. -Have I denied you the CDs? Have I denied you viewing the images? Lawyer.- Yes, your honor. Judge.- Oh, yes? […] You don't make me a liar. Shortly before, the second lawyer had reported the same thing, to which the magistrate was once again blunt: “He is playing very dirty again.” The lawyers also alleged alleged mistreatment of some of their clients by the agents – “bloody eyes, bruised eyes, some of them probably have a broken rib,” said one of the lawyers – and criticized that no one had asked them about these injuries. In their statements before the judge, several of the detainees, always in response to questions from their lawyers, stated that they had suffered beatings – “they gave me the San Quentin one,” one even stated – during their detention or their stay in cells. However, none of them had reported it before being before the judge nor did they ask to be seen by a forensic doctor.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_