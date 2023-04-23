Moments of panic for a skier who managed to film the exact moment he fell into a crevasse that suddenly opened up underneath him while skiing in the Swiss Alps. In the video, shot in subjective, he is seen crossing a track on the mountain of Meije, when in a few seconds he found himself falling towards the darkness. Fortunately, given his great experience, he managed to stop the fall and was then pulled up to him by his friends with a rope and a harness. The video left many viewers speechless and is likely to make others wonder about the fragility of snow.

