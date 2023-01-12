If it is true, as we have repeatedly mentioned, that the centre-left should have run united in the political elections of 25 September last, it is not equally clear why it should run divided in Lazio in the upcoming regional elections.

History serves no purpose, except to remind us who we are. And for this reason the declarations of the aspiring democratic secretaries make us smile when they claim, with conviction, that they want to restore an identity to the Democratic Party.

But in this case, unlike last autumn’s political vote, the responsibility is not attributable only to the dem. There is also a certain obtuseness on the part of all the other political forces, 5s in the lead, who did not want to compromise with the Democratic Party in the search, certainly difficult but not impossible, of a candidate worthy of that of the centre-right, Francesco Rocca, who has been dismissed even by his brother these days.

The harakiri continues and will continue slowly and protracted until there is a political convergence between the two forces which must necessarily return to speak to each other. Because in Giuseppe Conte’s case, the result of the M5S in the Lazio regional elections may perhaps be satisfactory, perhaps even surpassing the unexpected (declining) figure obtained in the policies, but the consequence will be that of having “delivered” the region of the Italian capital into the hands of the right due to its political unwillingness to find a formula for alliance with the Democratic Party.

Conversely, in the case of the dem, without a secretary awaiting Congress, the fact of having tried until the last moment to offer support to the 5s cannot be a sufficient condition to convince themselves that they have atoned for the serious fault of having killed them in politics in the name of the banker Mario Draghi.

Yet elsewhere, such as in Lombardy, the Pd-5s alliance has held up and is holding up. It has established itself in the name of political strategy, of mere utility, of a healthy competitive necessity. A confirmation of the fact that Lazio’s “whim” risks being only and solely a further gift to the right.

So what to do? First of all, develop an alternative to Meloni that brings back a political project made up of women and men, possibly united by a single idea and not by a hundred different ideas (or worse by power and self-preservation), able to give back to left voters the hope of being able to fight and win. Knowing that even today, even if divided, they are numerically in the majority compared to those who vote for the centre-right.

READ ALSO: The lesson of Prof. of the autogrill: why Renzi’s photos concern us all (by G. Gambino)