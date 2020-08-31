The Antarctica remains a mystery to many researchers, and therefore, Byron Adams, biology professor Brigham Young University (BYU), conducts regular studies in said territory. In fact, because of one of the investigations, they have rediscovered a primitive creature that has been colloquially named as “phantom springtail”, kind of like worm, with more resistance, and that has survived 30 ice ages. “We call it a phantom springtail because it’s white, like a ghost, but since we hadn’t found it after looking for it for years and years and years, we started to wonder if it really existed,” Adams noted.

The story moved to an article that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, where researchers tell how these animals developed as the ice sheet itself did over time, as well as its adaptation to historical ecosystems.

Through a statement, Byron Adams points out that: “The evolutionary history of biological organisms can corroborate what we infer from the glaciology and the geology about climate change in the past. In doing so, we can better predict how life on earth might respond to these kinds of changes now“.

Six different species in 91 places in Antarctica

In the last 20 years, researchers have been collecting evidence about six different species of microarthropods that were located at 91 sites in Antarctica. These live in the floor, they have a limited mobility, and the only way they have to colonize is in ice-free areas. That means that in times of warming, the ice sheet contracts, leaving room for spaces where animals can disperse.

Thanks to studies of genealogical and evolutionary divergence, the team of Adams can better understand how the West Antarctic ice sheet has changed over time. In addition, by way of conclusion, they have verified how cFour of the six species found show genetically distinct populations in isolated places for millions of years.