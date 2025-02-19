A creator of the fraudulent cryptocurrency promoted by Milei boasted to pay to “control the president”

Hayden Davis, a key actor behind the fraudulent cryptocurrency promoted by the Argentine president, boasted of having bought access to the intimate circle of Javier Milei months before the scandalous launch and collapse of $ Libra, Coindesk specialized site reported.

Subsequently, the same website updated the article with the version of the Davis spokesman, where he says that the businessman “does not remember to have sent that message” and that “has no record”.

In text messages reviewed by that medium, Davis, CEO of Kelsier Ventures, said he could “control” Milei thanks to payments to Karina Milei, who is the one who takes the agenda to the president. However, these payments are not corroborated.

“I control that n **** [palabra censurada por el medio, que sería nigga, de uso despectivo hacia la personas afroamericanas pero que también puede ser empleada para referirse a alguien sobre quien se tiene control o influencia, sin necesariamente connotaciones raciales]”, Reads in the text messages of mid -December, and adds:” I send $$ to your sister and he signs what I say and does what I want. ”

The department of Karina Milei did not answer Coindesk’s questions. Hours later, Michael Padovano, a Davis spokesman, told Coindesk that Davis does not remember sending that message and has no record of having sent him on his phone.

“The media information affirmed that I paid President Javier Milei or his sister, Karina Milei, to launch the meme $ Libra currency are completely false. I never made any payment, nor did they ask me. His only concern was to ensure that $ Libra’s profits would benefit the people and economy of Argentina, ”says the statement. He added: “This is nothing more than an attack with political motivations against President Milei.”

In any case, there is no record that there has been exchange of money between Davis and Milei’s intimate circle before the launch of $ Libra.

The biggest beneficiary of the memecoin launch was Davis and his company, Kelsier Ventures.

Wallets controlled by these entities obtained more than 100 million dollars in the first hours of $ Libra, when the Token rose up to $ 5 before collapsing more than 95%, causing the loss of millions in speculative investments.

In December messages, Davis said he could make Milei promote projects on social networks. And two months later, an Milei tweet over $ Libra promoted the value of the token.

