The visit of the Kings to Fuendetodos within the commemorative acts of the 275th anniversary of Goya’s birth included in its tour the engraving workshop ‘Antonio Saura’ directed by the Caravacan artist and engraver Pascual Adolfo López Salueña, who presented Don Felipe and Doña Letizia a new ‘Disparate de Fuendetodos’ from the series empe

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month