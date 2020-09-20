He MotoGP World Championship shows several surprising scenarios, even some unpublished. The first oddity is that there have been five different winners in six races held, four of them new to these races: Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira and Franco Morbidelli. This distribution of laurels leads to another anomaly: Andrea Dovizioso is in front with only 76 points, which is the lowest harvest at this point since the current scoring system was created in 1993. The Italian’s leadership would not be surprising, we are looking at the runner-up of the last three years, if it were not for the fact that his best results have been a first, a third, a fifth, a sixth, a seventh and an eleventh. Dovi does not intimidate rivals, as confirmed that he will start tenth, on the fourth row, at the Emilia Romagna GP. Nor did his predecessor, Quartararo, intimidate, who could not bear the pressure after his brilliant start with two victories at Jerez. This irregularity leaves the World Cup open and cheap, with the top ten in 28 points. Anyone who hits a hot streak can win the title.

Another uniqueness is that no spanish has won yet in six great prizes. So what Maverick Viñales has made two poles, three with this Saturday. His best results have been two second places, the two initial podiums in Jerez, back when it still seemed that this World Championship was going to follow a logical script. They haven’t been far either Joan Mir, with two podiums (2nd and 3rd), and Pol Espargaró, with one (3rd), but above all because both saw stops in their races when they were leading. This Sunday a new opportunity opens. Viñales starts first again and Mir has a good rhythm, even if the eleventh starts. Misano’s second date can start to bring order. Or prolong this championship madness with a new rarity. We will see it from 2:00 p.m. And Marc Márquez from home.