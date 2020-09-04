If you think you’ve already seen or read everything, an Argentine flea comes along and teaches you better: After all the confusion of the past weeks, days and hours, Lionel Messi has now decided to go with the 2020/21 too FC Barcelona to run!
It’s a story that has so many U-turns that you can’t even count it anymore. After it came to light in August that Messi is dying to leave the Catalans this summer, he has decided, according to the Argentine TyC Sports now decided to stay!
Although Messi’s father Jorge had only sent a letter to the Spanish league association on Friday lunchtime, in which he clearly indicated that the superstar could leave FC Barcelona for free this summer and that the ominous 700 million clause does NOT exist, the Messi has Party agreed to remain with Barça.
“Then what was the letter from Messi’s father supposed to be?” One could rightly ask. The answer: With this statement, Jorge Messi wanted to be loud TyC Sports only show that his son COULD LEAVE the Catalans – despite all the denials of FC Barcelona and the Spanish League Association – this summer WITHOUT A RELEASE!
Since Messi is now staying in Catalonia, the Messi side is demonstrating that the six-time world footballer AUS FREIEN STÜCKEN has decided (and not because Bartomeu, the legal situation or anyone else has forced him) to shelve his change request for the time being and fulfill his contract by 2021. Is he hoping to build an image with it?
A change this summer, which would have resulted in a legal mud fight, is definitely off the table! Or so it seems.
