There are those for whom Eurovision is just a kitsch and cheesy competition, a show from another era. A conception that singer Barbara Pravi does not share at all: “Cis just one of the biggest international singing competitions! “

With eleven other artists, she participates on Saturday January 30 in the France final of Eurovision Song Contest, in the hope of representing France in this great competition. European which takes place every year in May. And after Tom Leeb last year, there is something for everyone: electro, bagpipes or songs in Corsican or Tahitian.

For artists, participating in the Eurovision Song Contest is the assurance of gaining visibility. With 200 million viewers, the competition would represent for Barbara Pravi the best chance of her young career: “VSt is a crazy opportunity when you are a developing artist. I have been in the pipeline for six years and have never had this opportunity. As long as you are not known, you will not have the chance to sing your song on TV shows. It’s like that, it’s a bit the serpent biting its tail. “

Deprived of the public for almost a year, like the other artists, the candidates also see the opportunity with Eurovision to reconnect with the scene, details Barbara Pravi: “Compared to other artists who this moment are in off, in total stand-by, we are lucky that things are happening. “

For Clarence, from the Pony X group, the absence of an audience is on the other hand a little problematic: “For this kind of music, you need to have the energy of the crowd. Singing in front of a camera with very few people, it’s true that it’s not the same as having a very large audience. close and be in connection with him. “

Among the other finalists, we find the Corsican singer Casanova, or committed artists who warn about climate change or overconsumption, in the image of Cephaz. On the other hand, the theme of the health crisis and the coronavirus was not chosen by any finalist. “Fortunately, moreover, underlines LMK, the interpreter of” Magique “, because we only hear about this crisis every day. It’s so much in our lives that I don’t think we want to put the health crisis in our headphones. ” Remains an unknown: what form will the Eurovision final next May in Rotterdam take? The organizers hope that the health crisis will not get the better of the spectacle.