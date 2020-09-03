Jorge Usón and Carmen Barrantes, in ‘With how well we were (Ferretería Esteban). Javier Naval

Until the “damn day” arrived, his days passed between nuts and bolts. The placid and quiet existence of a meticulously organized Aragonese couple, Esteban and Marigel, at the head of their neighborhood hardware store, was shattered that “damn day” in which they discovered music and theater. Because then Esteban, possessed by a new feeling, rebelled against conformity and turned his life into a grotesque musical, before the astonished gaze of his wife. José Troncoso is the author and director of With how good we were (Ferretería Esteban), a musical grotesque with which he Spanish theater It reopens its doors after closing due to the pandemic and starring Jorge Usón and Carmen Barrantes. The montage with live music, composed for piano by Mariano Marín, Alejandro Amenábar’s regular collaborator, opens in the main hall of the municipal center next Friday.

The emotion that the hardware store Esteban feels the night that the theater pierces his soul is similar to that experienced by the team of this show, full of humor and mystery, before the appointment that supposes going up to the Spanish stage, after almost six months of closing and a reopening that, in the words of its director, Natalia Menéndez, will be carried out with appropriate security measures so that “everyone can come with joy, tranquility and a desire to enjoy themselves.” With how well we were (Ferretería Esteban), a production by the Aragonese company Nueve de Nueve Teatro that premiered two years ago in Zaragoza, and whose performance was scheduled last spring at the Naves de Matadero, acquires today, according to Troncoso, a new meaning. “The work is an irrevocable call to art, with the feeling, now more than ever, that art is a vital issue. Dreaming and flying to invented destinations expands our limits, but we must be prepared to jump without a net. It is a function that proposes a duel, without winners, between what we want and what we must do ”, says Troncoso, who recalls that after World War II the public packed the European theaters, thirsty for other worlds.

The montage, anarchic, eclectic and fun, is a celebration of the transforming capacity of music and theater, putting the viewer in front of the mirror of whether a world without art, a world without madmen, is possible. With how good we were (Ferretería Esteban) he plays with musical references to silent films, to Chaplin, Buñuel or Fellini and also to national folklore itself, in which there is no missing Aragonese jota.

Shortly before the first general rehearsal in Spanish, both Usón (Zaragoza, 1980) and Barrantes (Jaén 1977) stopped to reflect on the collective and qualitative leap that this function supposes in the midst of the covid-19 crisis. “Who would have imagined that the phrase ‘with how good we were’ was going to make so much sense with the pandemic. This work now has a new look and we believe that it will be completed with an audience that is not the same as two years ago. Just as people really wanted to have a beer with friends, we have also seen the need for citizens to come to the theater. The break has caused other things to awaken in us and that awakening is what I think will complete the show with a new reading, ”reflects the actress. And Usón paraphrases the words of the Aragonese playwright Mariano Anós: “The theater is the best remedy against the pandemic, because from the distance it achieves the greatest proximity and from the individual one arrives at collective catharsis.” The interpreter emphasizes that the human encounter that will take place within the Spanish Theater will complete the complex reality that we are experiencing. And he launches a promise: “We will go on stage like real gladiators.”