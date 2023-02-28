“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” actress Jamie Lee Curtis, would return with Lindsay Lohan in “crazy friday 2” to the joy of the fans. Do you remember the funny tape?

After winning the award for best supporting actress at the 2023 SAG Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis It has also become a trend, because in a recent conversation with Variety, the actress of “Everything everywhere at the same time” pointed out that the sequel to “A Crazy Friday” will come true. “Without saying anything is officially happening, I’m looking at you right now and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen,” she noted.

It should be noted that a few months ago, Jamie stated that “there is no scheduled date, but we are talking. The people are talking. The right people are talking”, during the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in November 2022.

Likewise, Curtis mentioned that “a sequel seems right, we are both committed to it, and it is not ours. the film is from Disney and I think they’re interested in doing it and we’re talking about it.”

What do you think Lindsay Lohan?

by the side of Lindsay LohanAccording to TMZ, the American actress “is very interested” in continuing the romantic comedy that premiered in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Despite the fact that there has not been a statement from Disney, the protagonists would be delighted to participate in the project.

In November 2022, in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonLohan said that Jamie Lee Curtis wrote to her while she was on set filming, and she got excited and distracted. “But when he told me”Freaky Friday 2′, I got more excited,” he said.

What is “A Crazy Friday” about?

Doctor Tess Coleman is a psychotherapist with two children: Harry and Anna, the latter has very different tastes from her mother. Both do not understand each other well due to the little coexistence, due to work and school. Their days are crazy until, during a meeting, they try two Chinese fortune cookies that cause a change in their lives.

The next morning, when they wake up, Tess and Anna realize that their bodies are swapped. In the midst of trying to fulfill each other with their activities, they begin to understand each other, but they must find a way to recover their being, since Tess is getting married in two days.

