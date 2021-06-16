A user of the Google Earth mapping service @crypto_spawn said that he found a crashed UFO in satellite images, the wreckage of which lies in Death Valley in the United States. According to the author of the post, the mysterious object is surrounded by tanks. Screenshots published in Twitter…

As proof of his words, @crypto_spawn left the exact coordinates of his find. Not far from the black object, he made out a 103-meter drop-shaped depression, which, in his opinion, could remain after the landing of a large ship.

About 14 kilometers away, the user found the plane lying on the ground. “Did someone get too close and get shot down?” He asked.

Commentators have speculated that the tanks around the unknown object may have been decommissioned military vehicles used as targets by US Air Force bombers. This version is supported by the fact that the point on the map is located about 240 kilometers southwest of Groom Lake airbase.

Some followers @crypto_spawn wrote that his find resembles a “portal to hell”, while others saw in it the outlines of the ship “Millennium Falcon” from “Star Wars”.