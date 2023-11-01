Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 10:31 p.m.



Three people were injured this Thursday afternoon after suffering a traffic accident in Pozo Estrecho, in Cartagena. The events occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. when two vehicles collided sideways.

A Civil Guard patrol, Local Police and two ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Emergency Management moved to the scene of the events. Two men and a woman (with multiple bruises) were transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.