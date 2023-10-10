Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:27



A self-propelled crane went yesterday, at 2 p.m., to the Atalayas area to introduce a lifting platform inside the nightclubs burned by the fire on October 1 in which thirteen people died. The machine is being used by experts from two insurance companies, who are carrying out an investigation in order to determine the responsibilities of the incident in terms of coverage for material and personal damage caused. The lifting platform is also being used by judicial experts and by investigators from the Scientific Police Brigade, based at the Madrid General Police Station.

Last Monday, specialists from the National Police resumed judicial investigation work in Teatre and Fonda Milagros with more technical means. The experts work in grids, sectorizing the area and analyzing the remains of the fire inch by inch.

In the development of these investigations, a detailed work of clearing debris from the premises has also begun, which is being carried out by two companies specialized in this work and which have been contracted by the two insurance companies by mutual agreement. The removal of elements is essential for the progress of the inspections carried out by the Cientifica police once evidence and samples have been collected from specific areas, according to sources close to the investigation.