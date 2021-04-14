Shipwreck and drama in the waters of the Atlantic. Rescue teams were looking for members of the crew of a large commercial vessel on Wednesday after it capsized off the state of Louisiana, in the United States.

There were reportedly 19 people on board, and on Wednesday the U.S. Coast Guard said there had been rescued six.

The 129-foot (39-meter) lift boat capsized about eight miles (12 km) from Port Fourchon Tuesday afternoon.

The crane boat sinks in rough waters of the Atlantic. Photo: US Coast Guard via AFP

A spokesperson for the shipping company Seacor Marine later identified the vessel as belonging to the company.

A lift boat is a self-propelled vessel with an open deck, which often uses legs and jacks, and is deployed at sea in support of drilling or exploration tasks.

Seacor spokesman Armond Batiste told the New York Times that the ship was the Seacor Power.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it had received an emergency radio notification at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that a commercial vessel was in distress about eight miles offshore.

He said an “urgent transmission of marine information” had been issued to which “several crews of relief ships responded.”

Rescues

Two Coast Guard ships rescued one person each, while crews from civil ships they pulled four others out of the water.

This Wednesday there were four Coast Guard ships, four civilian “Good Samaritan” ships and an Ocean Sentry marine plane searching the water for the rest of the crew.

The Coast Guard rescues one of the crew. Photo: US Coast Guard via AFP

The New Orleans area chief of the National Weather Service, Benjamin Schott, told NBC News that a meteorological phenomenon Tuesday afternoon caused strong winds 70 to 80 miles per hour, which would have made the sea very rough.

While incidents are decreasing year over year, there are still dangers associated with commercial marine traffic.

According to the GATS 2020 Shipping and Security Review, a total of 951 boats in the last 10 years, 15 of them in 2019.

A third of the ship losses in 2019 occurred in southern China, Indochina, the Philippines and Indonesia, the report added, describing this area as “the global hotspot.”

