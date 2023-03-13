But more than a year after the war, the American political website Politico pointed to increasing differences behind the scenes between Washington and Kiev regarding the goals of the war, as signs of tension loom over how and when the conflict will end.

Unclear goals

US Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas), who is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “The US administration does not have a clear political goal. Do we stick to our position and live the long war, which is exactly what Vladimir Putin wants? .. Do we give Ukraine enough To survive, not win? I don’t see a policy to win at the moment, and if we don’t have that, what are we going to do?”

In public, there has been a bond between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, something that became evident last month when the US president made a secret and dramatic visit to Kiev.

But based on conversations Politico had with 10 officials, lawmakers, and experts, new points of tension emerged:

He revealed the fact that a natural gas pipeline was sabotaged at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The brutal, depleted defense of a strategically insignificant Ukrainian city.

A plan to fight for an area where Russian forces have been entrenched for nearly a decade, namely Crimea.

Senior officials in the US administration affirm that the unity between Washington and Kiev is strong, but the cracks that have appeared may mean that the cracks in that strong relationship are opening.

Siege of Bakhmut

For nine months, Russia laid siege to Bakhmut, although capturing the city in southeastern Ukraine would do little to change the course of the war, according to the site.

Bakhmut has become the focal point of the fighting in recent weeks, with soldiers from the pro-Russian Wagner Group leading the fight against Ukrainian forces. Both sides suffered heavy losses, and the city was reduced to smoldering ruins.

Ukraine insisted on fighting, refusing to give up the destroyed city, even at a high cost.

“Every day of the city’s defense allows us to buy time to prepare reserves and prepare for future offensive operations,” said Col. Gen. Oleksandr Sersky, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

American concern about sticking to a “losing battle”

Many Biden administration officials have begun to worry that Ukraine is spending so much manpower and ammunition at Bakhmut that it could deplete their ability to launch a major counteroffensive next spring.

“I certainly don’t want to discount the tremendous work that Ukrainian soldiers and commanders have done to defend Bakhmut, but I think it has more symbolic value than strategic and operational value,” said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Pipeline sabotage

The second point that widened the rift was the discovery of some shocking evidence of the sabotage of the pipeline that transports Russian gas to Europe.

A US intelligence assessment that a “pro-Ukrainian group” was responsible for destroying Nord Stream natural gas pipelines last fall sheds light on a major mystery.

The new intelligence, first reported by the New York Times, was short on detail but toppled the theory that Moscow was responsible for sabotaging pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe.

Intelligence analysts do not believe Zelensky or his aides were involved in the sabotage, but the Biden administration has warned Kiev, as it did when a car bomb in Moscow killed the daughter of a prominent Russian citizen last year, that certain acts of violence outside Ukraine’s borders would not be tolerated.

Ukrainian requests continue

There has also been, at times, frustration over Washington delivering weapons to Ukraine.

The United States has sent most of the weapons and equipment to the front, but Kiev was always looking forward to getting the next batch of supplies, as if it would never be enough, according to the site.

Although most members of the administration understood Kiev’s desperation to defend itself, there was American grumbling about the persistent requests, and at times, Zelensky did not show proper gratitude, according to two White House officials not authorized to speak publicly about the private conversations.

American cover-up

A recent report that the Pentagon is blocking the Biden administration from sharing evidence of possible Russian war crimes with the International Criminal Court has also created another crack in the U.S.-Ukrainian unity.

White House officials were dismayed when the New York Times story appeared, fearing it would damage the moral case the United States has made to support Ukraine against Russian war crimes.

Republican doubts

Despite Biden’s pledge of unwavering support, the coffers remain open for the time being, the United States has been clear with Kiev that it cannot fund Ukraine indefinitely at this level.

And while the case for supporting Ukraine was gaining bipartisan support, a growing number of Republicans began to express doubts about using “American treasure” to prop up Kiev, with no end in sight to a geographically distant war.

Moreover, the Pentagon has consistently expressed doubts whether Ukrainian forces, despite being armed with advanced Western weaponry, will be able to dislodge Russia from Crimea, where it has been entrenched for nearly a decade.

For now, Biden has continued to stick to the strategy of leaving all decisions regarding war and peace to Zelensky to make.

But according to Politico, “disgruntled whispers” are beginning to circulate across Washington about how defensible that strategy is as the war drags on and another presidential election looms.