He was responsible for controlling the conditions under which Lázaro Báez was awarded public works. First cousin of Néstor Kirchner, He became one of the richest ex-civil servants when he left the public service -for justice-. The prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita, who is investigating him for alleged illicit enrichment, ordered the valuation of the assets of Carlos Kirchner, former Undersecretary of Coordination of Public Works, and the numbers show a fortune that could well exceed 100 million pesos that for now he cannot explain .

The investigation includes his wife and daughters. With those numbers, the prosecutor will ask you to seek to justify your assets, as a prior instance to a request for an investigation.

The situation is getting more and more complicated for Cousin K. During the investigation, the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita detected a set of 23 properties that would belong to the former official. One of them in Miami, whose initial value exceeds $ 650,000. The traceability of financial movements and the analysis carried out by the prosecution of the affidavits, yielded “a set of inconsistencies that fail to explain the increase in equity,” judicial sources told Clarín.

The investigation was extended to the members of the family of Carlos Santiago Kirchner, the prosecution team in charge of the case, works on the financial movements, constituted companies, acquisition of goods through them, the wife of the former official and of his daughters, as Clarín learned from judicial sources.

When he arrived at the public function, in the Ministry of Planning, Carlos Santiago Kirchner had a building and two vehicles. When he left the civil service he accumulated 17 properties for 2.8 million pesos, five cars for 612,100 pesos and a boat for 42,000 pesos. Adding the savings, deposits and dollars saved, his declared equity as of 2014 was 9.3 million. But not only does he owe the 2015 affidavit -which earned him an intimation from the Anti-Corruption Office of the macrista management-, but he is also investigated for declaring “undervalued properties that are worth up to five times more.”

During the previous administration, the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) also suspected that the Kirchner cousin “hid assets” by acquiring property and cars for 48 million pesos through a paint shop. Those figures were outdated after the prosecutor Pollicita began the asset investigation task, where he detected more properties. All this must be explained by Carlos Kirchner when the justification of assets is requested, it is the prior instance in the causes of illicit enrichment, for the call for investigation.

Last year, during the pandemic, operations were carried out in 23 properties and operations to carry out the corresponding appraisal. The first complaint claimed that Kirchner had declared some of his properties with undervalued values. In a few years, Carlos Kirchner acquired 17 properties (five houses, three premises, four apartments, three lots of land – two in El Calafate and one in Río Gallegos – a rural property and another property dedicated to investment in the Federal Capital) that in his last sworn statement has a value of 2.8 million pesos.

In turn, three properties were detected in the Federal Capital whose declared value is lower than the real one. These are two apartments on Cerviño Street, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, “which were declared for a much lower value than the original and according to market prices they have a much higher cost,” judicial sources told Clarín.