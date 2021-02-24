Parents have a legal duty to support their children until they can become emancipated, even if they have reached the age of 18. This does not mean, however, that the right to maintenance is perpetual or absolutely unconditional. On the contrary, this obligation linked to parental authority may be judicially extinguished if it is shown that the affective bond has completely disappeared without there being a compelling cause to justify it.

This is established by a recent judgment of the Provincial Court of Navarra that agrees with a divorced person who requested to stop passing alimony to a 20-year-old daughter, after learning that their surnames had been reversed and that they had written a book in it he mentioned not having a father. The ruling (which you can consult here) concludes that it was the young woman who wanted to break the relationship unilaterally and now “must bear the consequences of her decisions”, as a mature person that she is.

Claims for non-payment

As can be seen from the proven facts, the estrangement between father and daughter began in 2014, when the girl was 13 years old. Precisely that year there were a series of legal claims between their parents (divorced since 2001) on account of several delays in the payment of alimony, of 250 euros per month. The man was eventually ordered to pay the amounts owed, which were deducted from his payroll.

In this context of conflict, the then minor sent an email addressed to her father to show her anger and communicate her intention not to see him “never again.” A threat that he carried out to the letter: he stopped going with him on weekends and has not spoken to him again since then, not even to give him an account of his studies or his state of health.

The break lasted for six years and was especially evident when in 2018, once she reached the age of majority, the young woman asked to change the order of her surnames. Likewise, a few months later she published an autobiographical novel in which she claimed to be part of a single-parent family nucleus, as if she were an orphan. Specifically, in a chapter of the book, she said that her childhood “was not easy” and that only her mother and she lived in her house, since she had no siblings “and no father.

This public rejection was the trigger that led the man to take legal measures, arguing that, since 2014, the visitation regime had been breached and he had not heard from his daughter, despite his repeated attempts to re-establish the contact between the two. In fact, there was one occasion when he sent her a burofax to express her suffering and ask for forgiveness.

The mother acknowledged the facts, but pointed to the plaintiff as solely responsible for the situation for not having taken care of her daughter since she was born “neither in a personal nor in an economic sphere.” The interested party herself testified during the trial that she did not want to have any dealings with her father because “all she had received from him had been yelling and bad manners.” He defended, yes, his right to receive 250 euros per month, plus the corresponding extraordinary expenses, as long as he continued with his university studies and could not become independent.

A court in Pamplona dismissed the request for modification of measures on the understanding that the daughter had sufficient reasons to distance herself from her father due to the legal disagreements that took place years ago. The Court of Navarra, however, has revoked the resolution adopted in the first instance, following the doctrine of the Supreme Court, which in 2019 left the door open to the extinction of the alimony due to disaffection, as long as there is no reason for weight.

Disproportionate decision

The ruling makes it clear that the inversion of surnames is, today, a right “without legal consequences” and that the biographical description that the author of the book makes of herself can be understood as a “literary license”. In contrast, the court is less sympathetic to his claim to continue receiving money from a person whom he has consciously and deliberately expelled from his life.

In this sense, the magistrates point out that although it is true that the beginning of the distance between both parties coincided in time with a series of non-payments, the maintenance debts were already paid in 2014. They also recall that the humiliating treatment has not been proven. referred by the young woman, so they understand that her attitude has been completely “disproportionate.”

Ultimately, the ruling determines that the breakdown of the parent-child relationship is relevant, lasting and derives “exclusively” from the will of the daughter, thus meeting the requirements established by the Supreme Court to permanently withdraw the alimony from the that I had been enjoying. The resolution is not final and can be challenged by appeal before the civil court of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra.