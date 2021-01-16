The Municipal Group of Izquierda Unida-Verdes has filed a contentious-administrative appeal in court against the modification of the regulatory ordinance of Real Estate Tax (IBI), which was approved in an extraordinary plenary session on December 28 by the government team with the support of Vox. The ordinance discounts 75% of this tax so that the owners of the commercial premises pass it on to the tenants but, according to IU, “no guarantee is established that this measure will really benefit those who carry out the commercial or hospitality activity.”

Councilors Pedro Sosa and Gloria Martín maintain that the agreement is “null and void” because during the Plenary session the Corporation was not allowed to vote separately on the 26 allegations presented to that ordinance by Lorca merchants who were against it. The councilors affirmed that this vote should have taken place despite the objections expressed by the Intervention and the Economic-Budgetary Office in a report that “was not binding” and that “departed” from what is established by the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence regarding bonuses at the IBI.

Martín complained that in that plenary session, marked by tension, some councilors came to assure that the IU proposal would “decline” all tax ordinances for 2021, which until then were approved only provisionally, something that she considered “A fallacy” and that, in his opinion, changed the direction of the vote of the Vox councilors who had announced hours before the session their agreement with the PP and IU to support the allegations presented by the merchants.

“They have not measured the consequences of the appeal,” says the Councilor for Finance regarding the complaint



IU has requested the precautionary suspension of the application of the ordinance “due to the damage it would cause to citizens.” Sosa announced that his party “will fight to the end so that tax credits serve to help residents who are struggling to maintain their activity and the jobs they generate, and not those who live on income.”

Mateos: «They are in their right»



The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said about the judicial claim that the IU councilors “have the right to appeal any agreement if they understand that it violates the law.” He warned that if the court considers the precautionary suspension, the IBI discount or the rest of the tax advantages included in that ordinance will not be able to be applied. The government team will go to court “with the peace of mind of defending what is legal, because so say the technical reports of the City Council’s economic and legal services.”

The councilor for the Treasury, Isidro Abellán, said that IU “has not measured the consequences” of its appeal that could paralyze all tax ordinances, rates and public prices for the year 2021.