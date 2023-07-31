Members of the Air Force during the central commemorative act of the “Day of the Armed Forces”, on May 28, 2022, in Huesca, Aragón (Spain). Verónica Lacasa (Europa Press)

Career soldiers are career civil servants. It seems like a platitude, but the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has had to establish it in a sentence, issued on July 21, against the criteria of the State Attorney’s Office. The homologation has important practical consequences, since it means that career soldiers —officers and non-commissioned officers, but also soldiers and sailors with a permanent service relationship— can apply for those competitions in which the condition of being civil servants is required as a requirement. of career.

Those who have won this important battle for their comrades-in-arms are five musician sergeants who took part in competitions from the National Police Corps to fill positions as technical faculty specializing in alto saxophone, horn, tuba, euphonium, oboe, trumpet and percussion. Although military music has its detractors, nothing is closer to a musician in a police band than a musician in a military band, both in uniform.

However, the five non-commissioned officers were excluded from the contest called in July 2019 by the General Directorate of Police on the grounds that they did not meet the requirement of “being a career civil servant”, according to a report from the General Directorate of Public Service. , “by not showing the permanent nature of their services.”

After recalling that the five excluded “are career soldiers with the rank of non-commissioned officer”, belonging to the Common Corps of the Armed Forces, the sentence flatly rejects the Administration’s arguments, emphasizing that the officers and non-commissioned officers have a relationship of services of permanent character. The only ones that do not have it are the temporary troops and seamen, who cannot extend their contracts after reaching 45 years of age. But even these, if they pass selective tests, can become permanent and continue in ranks until they are transferred to the reserve.

The court also rejects that the condition of “career civil servant” refers only to civil administration officials, since in the call for the contest itself it was said that those who were career civil servants “of any of the public administrations” could access it. ”; which includes the civil and the military, but also the central, regional and local administration, public bodies and universities. Interpreting it in another way, warns the sentence, would be discriminatory towards the military.

Consequently, the court orders that the exclusion of the military musicians from the contest be annulled and that they be reinstated in the selection process so that their musical and professional merits can now be valued. If they pass the tests, they should be admitted to the National Police band and receive the arrears since 2019. The court orders the State to pay the costs, although it limits their amount to 600 euros. Both the lawyer for the appellants, Antonio Suárez-Valdés, and the Unified Association of the Military of Spain (AUME), have underlined the importance of this ruling, which not only affects career soldiers (more than 52,000), but also civil guards (more than 70,000).