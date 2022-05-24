A Moscow court on Tuesday, May 24, rejected opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for alleged large-scale fraud and contempt of the authorities. Charges that the staunch opponent of Vladimir Putin rejects. Navalny used his speech in court to lash out at the president and what he called his “stupid war on Ukraine.”

Alexei Navalny, one of the most prominent figures in the Russian opposition, must remain behind bars.

A Moscow court rejected his appeal against a sentence issued last March, to serve 9 years in prison, for alleged large-scale fraud and contempt of court. Accusations that the opposition leader rejects.

The new ruling means that Navalny will be sent to a high-security prison, the independent digital newspaper Mediazona said.

According to Russian authorities, Navalny allegedly diverted 2.6 million rubles from donations from his organization, the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK).

That ruling adds to the two and a half years he was already serving, accused of violating the terms of his parole.

#UPDATE A Moscow court on Tuesday threw out jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s appeal against a nine-year prison sentence that he and his allies condemn as politically motivated pic.twitter.com/Xz0RtR5dvQ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 24, 2022



Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to his country from Germany, where he was recovering from poisoning with a Siberian-made nerve agent that he blames the Kremlin, after Western laboratory tests determined this was the case.

But Moscow authorities said the six months of recovery abroad meant he violated the terms of a three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in another case for alleged fraud. The Justice ordered that his suspended sentence be replaced by a prison sentence.

The activist has described Vladimir Putin’s regime as “deceitful and a thief” for issuing these types of sentences against him and assures that the accusations were fabricated to frustrate his political ambitions.

Navalny calls Ukraine incursion “stupid war”

Unsuccessfully appealing against his latest sentence, the also lawyer and politician used his speech before the Moscow court to launch a stinging attack against President Vladimir Putin and the conflict he ordered on February 24 against the neighboring nation.

Navalny described the Kremlin leader as a “madman” whom he blamed for a massacre of innocent people from both Ukraine and Russia.

“This is a stupid war that Putin started (…) This war was based on lies. A madman has put his claws into Ukraine and I don’t know what he wants to do with it: this mad thief”, emphasized the Kremlin adversary.

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny lambasted President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, casting him as a madman who had started a ‘stupid war’ in Ukraine based on lies https://t.co/GfnrezQnEu — Reuters (@Reuters) May 24, 2022



It was an unusual public action in a country where it is a criminal offense to criticize the Army and its “special military operation” in the neighboring country.

The judge repeatedly interrupted Navalny, but could not prevent several of his opinions from being heard.

“What do you want to achieve? Do you want short-term control, fight with future generations, fight for the future of Russia? (…) All of you will suffer a historic defeat. Your time will come. When all of you burn in hell, your grandparents will add firewood,” the political leader told the court.

Navalny is a lawyer by profession who rose to fame more than a decade ago by lampooning Putin’s elite and leveling charges of grand corruption against his administration.

He earned the admiration of the disparate Russian opposition for voluntarily returning to his nation in 2021 from Germany, but at the cost of his freedom.

The opponent has long predicted that Russia could face political upheaval through social upheaval.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected Navalny’s claims about Putin, who it says has won numerous elections fairly since 2000 and remains the country’s most popular politician.

With Reuters and AP