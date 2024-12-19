A court rejects Nacho Cano’s complaint against the judge investigating him for the musical Malinche

The Superior Court of Madrid has inadmissible the complaint with which Nacho Cano accused the judge investigating him of hiring interns in his musical Malinche of prevarication. The magistrates reject all her accusations, understanding that she has not provided a single piece of evidence that the magistrate has committed illegalities in managing her case, in which she will have to testify as a defendant next January.

The judge calls to declare Nacho Cano as a defendant in the case of the musical Malinche

For months, Judge Inmaculada Iglesias has been investigating the producer and artist for the supposedly irregular hiring of interns whom Cano and his collaborators introduced into Spain as if they were tourists. The origin of the case is in the complaint of one of these dancers whom Cano, in turn, accuses of threats in another court. Everything would have happened, according to the investigation, within the framework of the musical Malinche that he has been promoting for years.

In recent months, Nacho Cano’s lawyers have begun an offensive that, for the moment, has not yielded positive results for the defense of the Malinche producer. On the one hand, they unsuccessfully argued before the judge that he was being persecuted and harmed because of his closeness to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pointing out as a possible irregularity that the judge investigating him is the same one processing the case of double tax fraud of Alberto González Amador. . In parallel, they also filed a complaint against the judge for prevarication.

Nacho Cano fails in his attempt to get rid of the Malinche case by denouncing a plot to support Ayuso



The Superior Court of Madrid has flatly rejected these accusations. The criminal action, the judges explain, “does not comply with legal requirements.” “Absolutely no indicative basis is provided with the complaint to even gauge the plausibility of what was stated,” the court reproaches. Cano’s defense does not even identify the judge’s resolutions that could be considered prevaricating. “We are therefore witnessing a clear evidentiary orphanhood.”