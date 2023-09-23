More cracks in the Odebrecht case. A federal court has rejected a handful of key evidence against Emilio Lozoya, the former director of Pemex on whom the entire Mexican branch of the Brazilian construction company’s mega bribery scheme revolves. This is the banking information collected by the prosecutor’s office that proves Odebrecht’s payments, for more than 10 million dollars, through a network of front companies based in Switzerland in favor of Lozoya and his family. The decision can still be appealed by the Prosecutor’s Office, but the former director of Pemex, in jail for almost two years, is beginning to see the path somewhat clearer after another judge suspended the second case against him at the end of August for the Agronitrogenados case.

This week’s ruling confirms a first judicial decision from March, which already considered the tests illegal, as they did not have prior judicial authorization. That hearing was the starting signal for the trial after more than two years of delays in the investigation, while the defense sought to reach an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). Already then, the judge pointed out the need to have prior judicial authorization for the intervention of the banking information presented as evidence. The Prosecutor’s Office put on the table the international legal assistance mechanism by which it was allowed access to Swiss information. But it was not accepted then or now.

Specifically, the judge has not admitted the FGR’s evidence against Lozoya related to the banking information of the Swiss Confederation. Among others, proof of the million-dollar transfers that Odebrecht, through different firms offshoremade the companies Latin America Asia Capital Holding and Zecapan SA, controlled by Lozoya and his relatives.

After his high-profile arrest in Spain, for more than a year and a half the case was bogged down between extensions and delays, while Lozoya attended the trial in freedom thanks to a controversial agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office that turned him into a kind of protected cooperating witness. Increasingly surrounded by the shadow of impunity, the pact was blown up two years ago after some controversial photos having a quiet dinner with friends in a luxury restaurant. The Prosecutor’s Office went on the attack and the former director of Pemex has been in prison since then

Charged with the crimes of money laundering, criminal association and bribery, Lozoya’s initial strategy was to provide solid evidence to incriminate the top members of the last PRI government, including former president Enrique Peña Nieto, whom he accused along with his right-hand man, the former Secretary of the Treasury, Luis Videgaray, of being the masterminds of the corrupt plot. The strength of the allegations has waned over time in the absence of consistent evidence. Lozoya has thus become the big game trophy in a case with strong political implications. This is a process loaded with symbolism in Mexico’s fight against corruption and impunity.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the key information on current events in this country