The Central Administrative Court of Contractual Appeals (TACRC) has provisionally suspended the award of the construction works for the container terminal of the northern extension of the Port of Valencia – awarded to the joint venture formed by Acciona Construcción, Jan de Nul and Grupo Bertolín, SAU – due to the filing of an appeal by one of the competing companies.

An information note published this Thursday by Valenciaport on the Public Sector Contracting Platform reports the suspension of the procedure.

The case is the appeal filed against the procedure by the next highest-rated UTE, the one made up of Dragados, Rover Maritime, Torrescamara y Cia de Obras, Dredging International España and Dravo.

On 1 July, the Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) awarded the container terminal works to the joint venture formed by Acciona Construcción, Jan de Nul and Grupo Bertolín, SAU, in its variant bid. This joint venture had obtained the highest score in the technical assessment of the commission of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), both in its base bid and in its variant bid, which was the one chosen and has a budget of 591,905,762.46 euros.

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, announced in June that the works would start after the summer. The new container terminal will be located in the sheltered waters of the northern extension, the works of which were completed in 2012. It will have a surface area of ​​about 137 hectares and 1,970 metres of berthing line, with a capacity to hold up to five million containers.

The terminal will feature state-of-the-art design, technology and equipment, with a fully electrified facility, which will be able to handle large container ships in service. Designed under a public-private partnership scheme, the project will have a total investment of more than 1.6 billion euros. The Port Authority of Valencia is responsible for building the basic infrastructure (dredging, dock and consolidated filling), while the company TIL, of the MSC shipping company, will invest in the superstructure, facilities and rolling stock.

This is a terminal with a capacity of 5 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent containers), in addition to the current capacity of 7.5 million TEUs, fully electrified with 100% renewable energy, a fully automatic storage area and an adjacent six-track railway terminal 1,000 metres long, which will be the largest in Spain.