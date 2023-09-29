A Madrid court has annulled the agreement of the San Lorenzo de El Escorial City Council (Madrid) by which planning permission was granted for the works necessary to undertake the exhumations of the Basilica of the Valley of the Fallen, called “Valle de Cuelgamuros” from 2022. In a ruling to which EFE has had access, the Contentious-Administrative Court number 10 of Madrid has annulled that agreement of the Local Government Board of the City Council, as demanded by the appellants, among whom is the Francisco Franco Foundation. That same court already provisionally suspended the license in November 2021, a decision that was later reversed by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid in a resolution that the Supreme Court endorsed this March.

The Secretariat of State for Democratic Memory will appeal the sentence, sources from the Ministry of the Presidency have announced, who have reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to locating and recovering the remains of the victims, “as their families wish.”

The annulment comes after forensic work began this summer to exhume 128 victims from the Valle de Wall hanger. This is a new obstacle to compliance with the judicial resolution that in 2016 recognized the right of the relatives of the Lapeña brothers to recover their bodies.

Forensic work to exhume 128 victims of the ancient Valley of the Fallen began on June 12 with the search for 18 bodies claimed by their relatives located in the crypt of the chapel of the Holy Sepulcher, among them the Lapeña brothers, natives of Villarroya. de la Sierra (Zaragoza) and shot in 1936 by the Francoists.

The lawyer for the families of 128 victims of the Cuelgamuros Valley, Eduardo Ranz, has regretted the new delay in the exhumations that will result in the judicial annulment of the planning license that allowed the extraction of the bodies. “It is an abuse that ideologically defines whoever dictates the resolution,” the lawyer told EFE, who recalled that that same court already provisionally suspended the municipal license in November 2021. Ranz has acknowledged that he still does not know the exact scope. of this second sentence, given that the lawsuit was not against the families, but against National Heritage. But it affects them directly, because it means delaying the process of extracting the bodies and “we do not have time,” warned Ranz, who regretted this new obstacle to compliance with the resolution that in 2016 recognized the right of the brothers’ relatives. Manuel and Antonio Ramiro Lapeña to recover their bodies. Of them, only one remains alive and he is very old, explained the lawyer, who insisted that “this does not help him see the sentence fulfilled” that requires exhuming the remains.

After requesting it from the Government, the works license was approved in June 2021 by the Government Board of the San Lorenzo de El Escorial City Council (governed by the PP), and authorized the exhumation work to subsequently identify the remains of the victims of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship buried in the crypts of the Basilica of the Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Last Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court opposed paralyzing the exhumation work that, since last June, has been carried out in the Cuelgamuros Valley, the name that the Valley of the Fallen acquired after the approval of the Democratic Memory Law. . The public ministry was thus responding to the attempt by the Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen to stop this work, which seeks to recover the remains claimed by relatives of more than a hundred victims of the Civil War; the majority, retaliated by the Franco dictatorship.

In a document presented at the National Court, the Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that the suspension of the exhumations “would in itself generate evident damage to the victims’ right to the truth and reparation”: “And, specifically, to the fulfillment of the duty of the Public Administration to proceed with the location, exhumation and identification of missing persons.” Article 16 of the Democratic Memory Law, which came into force in October of last year, establishes that “the General Administration of the State is responsible for searching for people who disappeared during the war and the dictatorship.”