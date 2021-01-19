A woman prepares food with the Thermomix. RV

The Barcelona commercial court has ruled that the Monsieur Cuisine Connect kitchen robot that Lidl sells is a violation of Thermomix patent rights, for which reason it orders the supermarket chain to remove all copies of its machine. In a ruling, the section specialized in patents of the commercial courts of Barcelona ruled in favor of the German company Vorwerk in the litigation that brought it against the Lidl supermarkets over the marketing of the Monsieur Cuisine Connect kitchen robot.

The trial on the Thermomix was seen for sentence last November. Two days with a relevant technical discussion, literal references to patents and discussions about alleged technological advances mark the confrontation between Vorwerk, manufacturer of the well-known brand of kitchen robots, and the Lidl supermarket chain in Spain, accused of reproducing with its brand white Silvercrest a similar model that sells for a much lower price. The head of the Commercial Court number 5 of Barcelona had in his hands to declare Lidl guilty for patent infringement or what could have resulted in almost the opposite: declare the Thermomix patent invalid, as claimed by the distribution group in a cross claim.