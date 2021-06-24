Façade of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community. CARLES FRANCESC

The car is an essential element for the work of many professionals, but the law contemplates that only a restricted list of activities can be deducted the expenses related to the vehicle in the income statement. Among the many excluded are the insurance trade agents, but things may change: a recent ruling by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) has given the reason to a taxpayer and has knocked down three liquidations of the Tax Agency, opening the door for these workers to also be able to deduct from personal income tax the cost of traveling by vehicle to carry out their activity.

The rule is exhaustive. Only those professionals dedicated to activities that in themselves involve the transport of passengers or goods when the vehicle is an essential part of the service can be deducted in personal income tax – for example, vehicle rental or driving schools – or the representatives and commercial agents. Where appropriate, the vehicle is allowed to be deducted as long as its use outside the professional activity “is accessory, and notoriously irrelevant”. In all other circumstances, the law requires that the car be used exclusively for the development of the activity and in no case for personal use, something almost impossible to prove.

In other words: the law establishes that it is the worker who has to prove that the car from which the expenses are to be deducted is only for professional use. Only in the exceptions included in the rule is the presumption that for certain professions the vehicle is mainly intended for the activity is contemplated.

José María Salcedo, from the Ático Jurídico office, see differences between taxes. “In VAT the concept is different, because it is presumed that 50% is for the activity and 50% for personal use.” But in personal income tax the criterion is different: exclusive involvement is required and absolute proof is impossible. It is a recurring complaint of all the self-employed ”, he assures . The lawyer explains that the recent ruling of the TSJCV does not bind the Tax Agency or other courts of the same rank, but it will allow insurance agents to request the rectification of personal income tax returns: “The criterion has yet to be consolidated, so it It is prudent to declare what the Treasury requires and then ask for the correction ”.

Equalization

The Valencian Supreme Court does not enter into assessing the personal income tax regulations, which establishes a closed list of professionals who can deduct expenses and amortizations related to the vehicle, but rather estimates the appeal directed by the lawyer Lurbe Atienza assimilating the activity of the agent or commercial representative to that of the insurance agent. And it requires the Treasury to return the amounts unduly entered in the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 with the corresponding legal interests.

The sentence recalls that the decree that approves the General Statutes of Associations of Commercial Agents and their General Council establishes that this profession can be developed by the collegiate worker who, “acting as an independent intermediary, is in charge of a continuous or stable manner and in exchange for a remuneration ”of carrying out commercial operations on behalf of others. Likewise, it argues that the law on the Agency Contract determines that an agent is obliged to another person “in a continuous or stable manner, in exchange for remuneration, to promote acts or commercial operations on behalf of others, or to promote and conclude them by account and on behalf of others, as an independent intermediary ”.

According to the court, “insurance agents are reached and affected by what is prescribed” in these regulations. It considers that these professionals “maintain an agency contract with the insurance company”, which implies carrying out “a continuous or stable promotional activity” in the private insurance sector. In other words, the requirement of habituality is met and a mediation activity is carried out on behalf of third parties. In addition, it underlines that the same rule on the Agency Contract provides that the insurance agent contract “will be supplemented by the general rules applicable to the agency contract.”

The appellant was registered under the heading of insurance agents and presented a certification from the insurance company that it performs tasks of “promotion, intermediation and advice for the formalization of private insurance contracts.” “It is admitted as a proven fact,” concludes the sentence, “that the appellant’s professional activity was that of an independent commercial agent or representative.”

“In the end it comes to saying that they really are agents, who market insurance instead of any other product,” Salcedo sums up. “And although the scope of the sentence is limited, it makes rethink things that were taken for granted, and opens the door to future claims.”