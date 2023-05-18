The avalanche of requests to vote by mail in Melilla, added to the numerous indications that the National Police have that a vote-buying is taking place in the autonomous city, has led the Zone Electoral Board (JEZ) to make a decision unpublished. The public body, meeting on Wednesday in an extraordinary way, has agreed that citizens who have requested suffrage by post will have to appear at the Post Office and identify themselves with their ID to be able to deliver the envelope with the ballot, whether they do so in an office of the autonomous city as in the rest of the country. The Investigating Court Number 2 of Melilla has opened preliminary proceedings for alleged electoral fraud at the request of the National Police, according to the Government Delegation. The process is under summary secrecy.

Until now, you had to identify yourself to request the vote-by-mail documentation but not to later deliver the envelope with the ballot to the Post Office, which allegedly took advantage of the vote-buying networks to alter the votes on the way between the two procedures. “Although experience in this city has shown that the percentage of voters who choose this method of voting is much higher than the national average, this percentage has skyrocketed in relation to the immediately preceding elections. These figures are unsustainable, and without much intellectual effort, they suggest that there could be irregularities in the voting-by-mail process”, affirms the JEZ in the minutes of the meeting.

Requests for remote voting already amounted to 11,002 this Thursday, 19.94% of the total and more than double that in the 2019 municipal elections. The numbers are much higher than the national average, whose percentage is 2.84%. , and to the data from Ceuta, 3.30%. Vote-by-mail purchase networks have been operating in Melilla for years, according to various investigations, but this 28-M the volume of requests had increased exponentially, something that has put the security forces on alert. In addition, the virulence and pressure exerted by the networks have intensified, with a way of acting similar to that of drug trafficking gangs, according to police sources. And there had been several assaults on postmen to steal voting papers. “These are very serious facts if it can be proven that they are true,” said the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, this Tuesday in the corridors of the Senate. “In that sense,” he added, “[pondremos] our maximum dedication to clarify these facts under the direction of the judicial authority”.

With the voting-by-mail system currently in force, the voter receives the documentation from the postman, at home, and must identify himself with the DNI. But anyone can later deliver her envelope to the office, even several envelopes, as has frequently happened in Melilla in previous electoral processes. The leaders of the gangs —political officials, according to the investigators— order common criminals to collect the votes of families, generally vulnerable and young, at their homes, to whom they have previously promised money or other benefits in exchange; and then those criminals are the ones who deliver the envelopes at the Post Office. The Zone Electoral Board has understood, therefore, that the most effective measure to tackle the problem of vote buying is that the people of Melilla are obliged to deliver their own envelope at the Post Office, in person and with the identification document. The measure adopted by the JEZ has been confirmed this Thursday by the Central Electoral Board, which has extended this obligation to all post offices in Spain for those registered in Melilla. Before this guideline was produced, 700 envelopes had been deposited in the offices, according to data from the Government Delegation.

For a vote you usually pay between 50 and 150 euros. But not only liquid money is offered. There are also promises about tenders, aid or subsidies using the pre-eminence situation in office, in case of being elected, according to police investigations. The researchers also point out that on occasions they even “threaten” those who do not give in to pressure. Those who reveal the facts are also frightened. EL PAÍS accessed a WhatsApp audio included in the investigations that reflects the offers that criminals make to the people of Melilla to pay for their vote: “How are you, brother? How about the family? If you, your wife, your family, such… want to vote, bring me the votes, I’ll buy them all for you”, is heard in the recording, which the security forces received two weeks ago.

In Melilla, Eduardo de Castro governs, who ran for Ciudadanos in the 2019 elections and became the only regional president of that party with an agreement with several parties: although he only managed one seat, his own, De Castro reached an agreement coalition with the PSOE (four representatives) and Coalición por Melilla (eight) —localist party with influence over the Muslim population—. The pact ousted Juan José Imbroda (PP) after almost two decades in charge of the autonomous city. De Castro was expelled from Ciudadanos in 2021 for hiding from the party that he was charged in a case for prevarication, but he did not abandon the presidency of the city. The polls now place the PP and the Coalition for Melilla in the lead, separated by a very narrow margin. In Melilla, with a system halfway between the City Council and the regional Parliament, 25 seats are distributed in the Assembly. To get a seat, around 1,000 votes are needed, so around 10 depend on postal voting.

Given the increase in requests for voting by mail, and the five attacks registered against postmen last week, from whom some 80 shipments were stolen —which led the Government Delegation to reinforce security so that the delivery men were escorted by agents of the National Police, Civil Guard or Local Police—, the political formations have suggested different solutions. Vox called on the JEZ to suspend voting by post. The PSOE requested that, on May 28, the mail-in ballot envelopes be deposited in separate ballot boxes. Coalition for Melilla demanded to directly annul the imminent elections. And PP and Podemos proposed that voters identify themselves when delivering the ballot at the office, as the JEZ has finally decided. The more than 80 stolen votes are controlled and cannot be used. The representative of the Coalition for Melilla has given a particular vote against the measure of the JEZ. According to the first indications, the criminals would have acted behind the back of their superiors to get more votes with a single blow.

In the border city, these practices have been investigated for some time. The president of the Coalition for Melilla, Mustafa Aberchán, and the former general secretary of the PSOE of Melilla Dionisio Muñoz Pérez were sentenced as guilty of buying votes years ago. Hassan Driss, former vice-councillor of the PP, and Javier Lence, manager of the popular, were tried and acquitted. Aberchán is disqualified, the candidate of the Coalition for Melilla is on this occasion Dunia Almansouri.

