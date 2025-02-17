A court investigates possible embezzlement of the Andalusian government in the fractionation of health contracts

The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Cádiz has opened proceedings for “possible existence of a crime of embezzlement” in the award of minor contracts by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) In the province of Cádiz worth 235.4 million, as reported by the General Coordinator of Podemos Andalucía, Raquel Martínez.

The Andalusian government disrupted in 2022 an order of the intervention to stop the minor contracts “in fraud of law”

This party denounced the events on October 1, one day after eldiario.es Andalucía reported exclusively that the intervention of the Junta de Andalucía, the Treasury body in charge of the internal control of public accounts, had uncovered thousands of minor contracts “In law fraud” in Las Cádiz, Córdoba, Jaén and Cádiz. The SAS auditors raised four “unfavorable” reports on inspection in the hiring of works, goods and services between January and December 202.

In Cádiz, 135,767 invoices per year were counted that total 235.4 million in minor contracts, the same figure that this Monday informs Podemos, with an analyzed sample of 175 files (235,000 euros) and 100% of detected anomalies, according to the Provincial report of which this media reported. The sum of 235.4 million in minor contracts (135,767 invoices) meant 23.2% of the 1,014.8 million spent in that province in 2021.

The complaint of Podemos was filed in the Court of Guard of Seville, which resulted in the matter to the four affected provinces, one of which (Cádiz) has opened proceedings, asking to deliver a trade to the intervention of the Board so that reports that report “On the irregularities committed in relation to the denounced facts and the public official who carried them out.” The judge also requests to transfer to the prosecutor of economic crimes to interest the proceedings to be practiced. ”

This newspaper also reported that the Board Auditor agency raised the Ministry of Finance an action report in November 2022 on the irregular subdivision of millionaire contracts in the SAS breaching its recommendations to reduce the “undue fractionation”. The same complaints already reappeared in the audits to the SAS last June, which raised the fraud to 458 million euros in the aforementioned four provinces.





The judicial complaint informed of the facts of which this newspaper reported detail, collecting that the supervisory body accused SAS of chopping millionaire contracts in hundreds of minor contracts – although in all of them the object of the provision is “the same or similar” – – In order to “reduce the amount of the same” to justify the award by finger to the same company, “thus avoiding the requirements of competitive advertising and concurrence” and, ultimately, “violate the law.”

Between January and December 2021, the provincial centers of the SAS in Cádiz, Huelva, Córdoba and Jaén signed contracts for works, services and purchase of goods and supplies for a total amount of 1,791.2 million euros. More than a quarter of them – 26.94% (458.3 million) – were minor contracts, although in Huelva this finger adjudication formula reached 46.49% of the total.

“The PP and its contacts”

The leader of Podemos in Andalusia has considered “very serious” that the SAS “comes skiping the law” in this regard and has celebrated that the Court of Cádiz has alerted this “mass fractionation” of contracts, which is “a waste” in the public coffers “for the benefit of a few” where “the PP and their contacts act as intermediaries” with “the companies.”

The four reports of the auditors are plagued by graphic examples in the irregular subdivision, the large pharmaceuticals being the main beneficiaries in volume of spending through trocced millionaire contracts hundreds of times for the acquisition of the same medication. In some cases, the signing of two minor contracts per day is counted – during the 365 days of the year – with the same company and for the same concept, exponentially multiplying the initial invoice.

In the case of Cádiz, which is the province where proceedings have been opened (of the other three have not had news in Pode ”Each for the same drug – in 50mg – which in total added 1.54 million euros.

The Junta de Andalucía fractioned thousands of contracts “in fraud of law” with which it distributed 458 million euros by finger



In addition, the SAS in Cádiz signed 33 minor contracts with the company Laribar Industrial, SL for different reforms and maintenance of the Punta de Europa Hospital in Algeciras, which together added 205,820.45 euros; Other 34 Minor contracts with the company Maintenance and Industrial Montajes, SL for different repairs and maintenance in the Hospital of the Line that, invoice, totaling 287,701.27 euros.