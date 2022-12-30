Cristina Seguí, in a Telecinco program.

The Investigating Court number 6 of Valencia investigates the former leader of Vox in the Valencian Community and president of the Gobierna-te platform, Cristina Seguí, for the publication of a video on her social networks about the two minors who denounced a group rape in the Valencian town of Burjassot.

On May 16, seven minors between the ages of 15 and 17 and an 18-year-old were arrested for their alleged relationship with the sexual assaults, although all of them were released on probation, against the discretion of the prosecutor, who requested their internment in a center.

That same month of May, the hate crime section, led by prosecutor Susana Gisbert, began the criminal investigation proceedings against Seguí for this matter.

The criminal investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office was added to the complaint by the consumer association Facua before the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) for the dissemination of the video on both its Twitter and Telegram accounts, in which it was possible identify minors.

The two minors and another girl friend of both, also a minor, appear in the video in a direct on Instagram that was recorded by the environment of the alleged rapists and broadcast.

According to Facua, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) required Seguí to delete the messages in which he had inserted the video, where the name of one of the minors and the first surname of another were mentioned, the username appeared on Instagram of one of the victims and, for a moment, you could see the faces of two of the girls who were talking. “Although the defendant deleted several of the messages, she re-published another version of the video, this time with pixelated images, which in any case did not prevent the minors from being recognized by the rest of the personal data that appeared in it,” points out this consumer organization.

With the publication of the video, the now investigated intended to dismantle the complaint of group rape of minors. Seguí is also one of the private accusations in the case for the alleged cover-up of the sexual abuse of a minor by Mónica Oltra’s ex-husband by the council directed by the former Valencian vice president, a case for which she is charged, along with 14 more people, most civil servants

Facua, as reported this Friday, provided the Prosecutor’s Office with digital certificates of the messages published by the accused on Twitter and Telegram.

The Valencia Prosecutor’s Office considers that the facts could constitute a crime against privacy, typified in articles 197 et seq. of the Penal Code and a hate crime, included in article 510.1.