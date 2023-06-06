Ivan was 15 years old when, in June 2021, he drowned in the Ebro river while on an excursion with his classmates from the Agustí Serra i Fontanet institute in Sabadell. The students had to travel by canoe the route that goes from Benissanet to Miravet (Tarragona), a section with an attractive natural environment and, supposedly, calm waters. The group included 18 schoolchildren, two teachers and two monitors. Ivan never returned to shore. The Gandesa court has recently questioned the two teachers and the monitors who coordinated the activity to clarify what happened that day. The case is processed as a crime of reckless homicide.

This past weekend two years have passed since Ivan’s death, and the event is the subject of a judicial investigation after the Provincial Court of Tarragona revoked the initial file of the case. On the day of the events, a group of ESO students from Sabadell traveled to Terres de l’Ebre. The course was coming to an end and the institute had planned an outing with outdoor activities. The excursion had gone on normally, but when the route along the river was finished, the alarms were activated because a student was missing. The group landed at Miravet, but Ivan was not with his companions. The boy’s body disappeared under the water and was swept away by the current. He was not located until four hours later, already lifeless. Some witnesses report that Ivan was not the only one who could not return to the shore, since other schoolchildren had problems with the force of the water.

In their judicial declaration in the Gandesa court, the two teachers deny that they acted carelessly in guarding the school group. They say that the two of them sailed together, in the same canoe at the head of the group, and that when they reached the shore, once the activity had finished, they noticed that two boys were missing. A teacher remembers seeing “two heads in the distance”. It was Ivan and his boatmate, who was able to grab onto a rock. Ivan was carried away by the water. One of the monitors who accompanied the group that June 3 has declared that they also had to help a girl so that she could get out of the water.

One of the teachers has declared in court that she had not lost sight of “at any time any student”, but she highlighted that when it was noticed that there were two members of the class in the river she was “far enough away to not be able to identify who the students were. Her classmate has stated that she had not seen “anyone sink” and that, when the students reported that a classmate was missing, she ran along the shore until she found the boy who was aboard the same boat as Ivan. She managed to grab him by the hand and helped him out of what she, she says, was “a vegetated area.”

In the judicial statements of the teachers, it is stated that the group of schoolchildren was “very manageable”. Both Ivan and the rest of the students are classified as “obedient”. The owner of the company that rented the canoes has stated that he gave specific instructions so that they did not remove their life jackets. “It is forbidden to take it off,” he said in court. He also revealed that the area chosen to land is considered safe, but that 15 meters below there is a “dangerous” current. Asked what he remembers from the day of the events, the businessman revealed that a child who was “in shock” said that Ivan had disappeared. According to this declarant’s version, one of the teachers reacted by pointing to the possibility that the boy was urinating in some corner and that, not finding him, she speculated that she had gone ahead of the group to go to the bar.

The Department of Education is in the case. A lawyer from the Generalitat questioned the owner of the kayaks about the company’s protocol and asked him if he usually asks minors if they know how to swim. “It is often asked,” he replied.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter