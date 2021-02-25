A court in Peru ordered “respect” a woman’s decision what suffers from a incurable and progressive disease, to end his life with medical assistance, in a ruling published Thursday.

In the first judgment on a sensitive issue in Peru, the 10th Constitutional Court of the Superior Court (of Appeals) of Lima ordered the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Security “to respect the decision” of Ana Estrada Ugarte, 44 years old, ” to end his life through euthanasia technical procedure“.

If the procedure is carried out, Estrada, suffering from polymyositis since she was 12 years old – a degenerative muscle disease without a cure – would become the first person to access euthanasia in Peru after years of public campaign to obtain the legalization of the ‘dignified death’.

The Court gave Salud 30 days to prepare a report on how to carry out the procedure and guarantee “the administrative, health and benefits conditions” for it to take place, according to the Peruvian station RPP.

In the same way, it has suspended for the case the application of the article by which anyone who helped Estrada die could be guilty of ‘merciful murder’.

In the case, Estrada has had the support of the Ombudsman’s Office, before which he filed an appeal.

Through his personal blog, Estrada publicly defended his fight and has become the visible face of the attempts to legalize euthanasia in the South American country.

Degenerative muscle disease began to affect her lungs in 2015, necessitating a tracheostomy that allows her to breathe, but also forces her to be permanently connected to a machine.

“Since I was in the ICU, I asked to see the psychiatrist to prescribe what was indicated because I wanted to die. I asked to die. (…) Until in 2017, little by little my search began. And of course in each refusal I would collapse again“She says in one of the last entries written on her blog after her appearance before the audience that she has now ruled in her favor and in which they asked her if she was depressed.

“I have started to write on this blog because that’s how it all started two years ago. I go back to the roots and I am my food. And no one else will ever tell me that it is impossible. My voice is an orchestra “, closes this article.

Source: agencies